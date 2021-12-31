Religion

Nasa benytter teolog-hjelp i jakt på utenomjordisk liv

JAMES WEBB-TELESKOPET: 24 teologer skal forsøke å svare på hvordan mennesker vil reagere om det oppdages liv på andre planeter.

Verdens største og kraftigste romteleskop, James Webb, ble skutt opp fra det europeiske romsenteret i Kourou i Fransk Guyana første juledag. Foto: Esa-CNES-ARIANESPACE via AP / NTB

NASA Space Telescope Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The world's largest and most powerful space telescope has blasted off on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope rocketed away Saturday from French Guiana in South America. (ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE via AP) UTSKYTNING: Slik så det ut da James Webb-teleskopet forlot jorden første juledag. (JM GUILLON/AP)

Av Liv Mari Lia, journalist

verdensrommetTeologiUSA
2227, Vårt Land - 31.12.2021

