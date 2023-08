Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery Venezuelan asylum-seeker Oriana Marcano, 29, cries and gives thanks to God for keeping her family safe during the crossing of Panama's Darien Gap last year, during an interview in El Paso, Texas, Friday, May 12, 2023. “The children were screaming, ‘Mom, my dad!'” she recalls. “My only solution was to get down on my knees — 'My God, don’t take him from me.’” Once they made it out, they still faced robberies, extortion and pushback across Central America and Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) (Andres Leighton/AP)