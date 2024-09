George C. Wallace FILE - In this June 11, 1963 file photo, Gov. George Wallace blocks the entrance to the University of Alabama as he turned back a federal officer attempting to enroll two black students at the university campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wallace backed down when President John Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard and ordered troops to Tuscaloosa. Wallace's daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, said her family has lived in the shadow of the schoolhouse door ever since. She said her father never told her why he did it and she never asked him before he died in 1998. Since then, she has been involved in civil rights events in Alabama. She wants to give hope to people by showing that families can change. (AP Photo/File) (Ap)